John Legend Debuts His Sperry Footwear Collection at Fashion Week

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy New York Fashion Week!

This week, we are just a little too excited about seeing the styles that are sure to dominate the streets and our social media feeds come next spring and summer. But, Fashion Week also gives us a glimpse into the holiday collections brands will be releasing within the next few weeks. Among the many things we're putting on our wish list, John Legend's new men's footwear capsule collection with Sperry is at the top!

Serving as Sperry's Global Brand Ambassador since 2020, the "In My Mind" singer teamed up with the iconic fashion brand and his stylist David Thomas to create three unique silhouettes for the holiday season. Whether you love a good boat shoe or prefer a sturdy boot for the winter months, this collection has it all!

While we will have to wait a bit longer until the holiday season arrives, you can now shop John's collection on Sperry.com! To check out the styles that will get you through the upcoming months in style, scroll below!