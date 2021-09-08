Olivia Wilde Is "Very Proud" of Harry Styles and "Can't Wait" to Join Him on Tour

Watch : Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

It's the "Little Things" that keep Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde smitten with each other.

Since confirming their romance in January, the Grammy winner and Booksmart director have continued to prove their love is the real deal. Whether they're enjoying a PDA-filled vacation or working together on Olivia's Don't Worry Darling feature film, the duo's relationship is clearly "Golden."

Just this past weekend, the 37-year-old star showed her support for the former One Direction musician when she made a surprise appearance at his Las Vegas concert, where he kicked off his Love On Tour.

It may have been Olivia's first sighting at her boyfriend's concert, but it won't be her last! A source exclusively tells E! News that fans can expect to see her attend many of the 27-year-old singer's shows.

"Olivia will be working but plans to join Harry on tour when she is not," the insider reveals. "She thinks it will be a lot of fun to go out on the road. They don't want to spend too much time apart and she will be traveling to meet him whenever she can."