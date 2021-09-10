How Ava Max Is Bringing the "Party" to Maroon 5's Stadium Tour

Watch : MTV VMAs 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the summer. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Ava Max remembers the call like it was yesterday.

After being unable to perform in front of large crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old singer nearly lost her cool when she got a call asking to be part of Maroon 5's upcoming shows.

"The moment I heard, I like freaked out," she exclusively told E! News. "I'm like, ‘Are you kidding me? This stadium tour? Is this a joke? Like, are you pranking me?' I love Maroon 5. It's so incredible. They're just such incredible artists. It makes me feel really honored."