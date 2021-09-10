How Ava Max Is Bringing the "Party" to Maroon 5's Stadium Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Ava Max remembers the call like it was yesterday.
After being unable to perform in front of large crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old singer nearly lost her cool when she got a call asking to be part of Maroon 5's upcoming shows.
"The moment I heard, I like freaked out," she exclusively told E! News. "I'm like, ‘Are you kidding me? This stadium tour? Is this a joke? Like, are you pranking me?' I love Maroon 5. It's so incredible. They're just such incredible artists. It makes me feel really honored."
In recent weeks, Ava has been able to perform at iconic venues including Chicago's Wrigley Field. And with shows at Boston's Fenway Park and Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium coming up, the fun is just beginning.
"Feeling the crowd is completely a new feeling again because it's been almost like two years," she explained. "I think really it's going to be a party. I have one acoustic song I'm singing and that's ‘Naked.' It's really beautiful acoustically. It kind of slows the show down, but most of the shows is dance after dance. It's all upbeat and I hope the crowd likes it as much as I do."
While concertgoers can look forward to big hits like "Sweet but Psycho" and "Kings & Queens," Ava is already looking forward to the future as her career continues to take off.
"I feel like I'm working on a lot of music at the moment and I'm really excited to just put out...the next era now," she teased. "I'm working on that and it's sounding very, very upbeat and empowering, but also a little different than my past, a little bit more mature, and I'm excited about that."
For now, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into her performances on Maroon 5's tour below.
