Victoria's Secret Model Jasmine Tookes Marries Juan David Borrero in Lavish Ecuador Wedding Ceremony

This Angel is on Cloud 9!

Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes has wed her boyfriend of five years, Juan David Borrero. Tookes, 30, and her new husband, a Snapchat exec, tied the knot at the Iglesia y Convento de San Francisco, a famous Catholic church, in Quito, Ecuador, on Sept. 4 over Labor Day Weekend.

"Still can't believe I'm living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero [red heart emoji] 9.4.21," Tookes wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 8. "I'm officially Mrs. Borrero."

The bride wore a white lace long-sleeve Zuhair Murad gown with a 15-foot train and floral headpiece, a look inspired by the late Grace Kelly, a.k.a. Princess Grace of Monaco, according to the model's Instagram Story. She paired the look with Ritani jewelry and custom white satin heels by Sarah Flint, according to Vogue. The groom wore a double-breasted Armani suit, the outlet reported.

"@zuhairmuradofficial thank you for making my classic, timeless & beautiful wedding dress come true," Tookes wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her dress fitting. "It is a piece of art!!"