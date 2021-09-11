NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

Designers like Christian Siriano are leading the charge toward size inclusivity on the runway. See all of the fashion week looks curve models showcased on the catwalks this season.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 11, 2021 5:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleFashion WeekCelebrities
Watch: New York Fashion Week Christian Siriano Talks Next Star to Dress

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. 

"I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."

Since 2016, the designer—who rose to fame as a Project Runway winner more than a decade ago—has not only included plus-size models in his shows, but has been one of the very few to genuinely highlight and cater to fuller figures in the industry and beyond. As his 40th collection unfolded on the runway during New York Fashion Week, it was clear he remained true to his brand ethos once again, sending models of different sizes, races and ethnicities strutting in his clothes. 

Though many designers continue to exclude models outside the industry's long-held narrow measurements, it seems the tide is beginning to turn as some are finally coming around to the idea of expanding their range. 

photos
Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

In September 2020, Lee was one of three trailblazing curve models to ever walk for Versace and was also cast in Versace's spring-summer 2021 campaign, in the company of Kendall Jenner, Mona Tougaard and Hailey Bieber. In 2017, Ashey Graham, walking for Michael Kors, was the first plus-size model to ever appear on his runway. Yes, that was feat was just four years ago. 

While the progress has been slow, we'll toast to all the size-inclusive looks that have popped up at fashion week this season and continue to move the needle toward a new norm. From Siriano to Prabal Gurung and beyond, these designers are proving a diverse runway is more than a trend—it's a standard. 

SplashNews.com
Peter Do
SplashNews.com
Peter Do
Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino SS22 show
Moschino
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Laquan Smith
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing)
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
PLT x Teyana Taylor
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
PatBO
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
PatBO
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Erigo X
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Erigo X
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Prabal Gurung
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Prabal Gurung
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Tanya Taylor
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Tanya Taylor
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
photos
View More Photos From Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Kicks Off Her Final Season With a Crying Jen Aniston

2

Actress Kathryn Prescott Hospitalized in ICU After Being Hit By Truck

3

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Kicks Off Her Final Season With a Crying Jen Aniston

2

Actress Kathryn Prescott Hospitalized in ICU After Being Hit By Truck

3

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

4

Matt James Responds to "Hater" Rachael's Remarks About His Dancing

5

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debut Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing