Peacock's Terrifying The Toolbox Killer Trailer Will Give You Chills

It's the start of spooky season! Peacock true crime documentary special The Toolbox Killer premieres Sept. 23, and we're already having nightmares about this sadistic story. See the trailer.

You'll never look at a hammer the same way again. 

All-new true crime special The Toolbox Killer slashes into Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 23, followed by its premiere on Oxygen on Sunday, October 3.

The two-hour event gives viewers behind-the-scenes access to serial killer Lawrence Bittaker's psyche. Known as "The Toolbox Killer," Bittaker committed heinous crimes with a fatal spree in 1979 alongside his partner Roy Norris.

Bittaker remained silent about his crimes for 40 years until he met criminologist Laura Brand. Over the course of five years, Brand recorded her many conversations with Bittaker as he spoke from death row about his methods and motives.

The Toolbox Killer is Bittaker's story in his own haunting words. It's a real-life Mindhunter as we hear what exactly Bittaker was thinking during his murder streak. 

"I've never had any sadistic behavior," Bittaker chillingly says in the teaser trailer. 

Later, he admits to having to "hit her to get her to scream" about one of his victims, because at first "she didn't want to." 

The unprecedented special also features commentary from survivors and the victims' family members, including missing victim Andrea Hall, who's family is speaking out publicly for the first time, and Tracee Witney, Bittaker's next door neighbor, who reveals the horror she saw. 

The Toolbox Killer is produced by Mike Mathis Productions with Mike MathisMatthew Testa and Brand serving as executive producers.

Watch the terrifying trailer above!

The Toolbox Killer premieres Thursday, Sept. 23 on Peacock and Sunday, Oct. 3 on Oxygen. 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

