Everything You Need To Master The Monochrome Makeup Trend This Fall

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looks like the monochromatic makeup trend isn't going away anytime soon, and honestly, we're not complaining. It's super easy to do, works well on any skin tone, and there's no limit to the amount of looks you can try. Now that it's fall, it's the perfect time to experiment with darker and bolder colors.

If you don't know what the monochromatic makeup trend is all about, it's basically a look where you use the same color palette for your eyes, cheeks, and lips. A number of celebs have gone the single-tone route including Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Shay Mitchell, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna. It's even a go-to for celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta, who created an entire monochrome collection for Sephora.

Whether you're into neutrals or bolder colors, there's a monochromatic look for everyone on any budget. As long you're sticking to one overall color palette for your face, you can't really go wrong. If you want to try monochromatic makeup this fall, check out the products below.