Everything You Need To Master The Monochrome Makeup Trend This Fall

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looks like the monochromatic makeup trend isn't going away anytime soon, and honestly, we're not complaining. It's super easy to do, works well on any skin tone, and there's no limit to the amount of looks you can try. Now that it's fall, it's the perfect time to experiment with darker and bolder colors.
If you don't know what the monochromatic makeup trend is all about, it's basically a look where you use the same color palette for your eyes, cheeks, and lips. A number of celebs have gone the single-tone route including Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Shay Mitchell, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna. It's even a go-to for celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta, who created an entire monochrome collection for Sephora.
Whether you're into neutrals or bolder colors, there's a monochromatic look for everyone on any budget. As long you're sticking to one overall color palette for your face, you can't really go wrong. If you want to try monochromatic makeup this fall, check out the products below.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi Stick
One of the best things about the monochromatic makeup trend is you don't have to use multiple products to achieve the look. This blendable cream-to-power Monochromatic Multi Stick from e.l.f. Cosmetics is versatile, lightweight, and can be worn on the eyes, lips, and cheeks.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Drip Palette
Shine bright like a diamond with the Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All-Over Diamond Veil Palette from Fenty Beauty. This palette features reimagined cult-fave shades, Fenty Glow, Fu$$y and Hot Chocolit. It's a great palette for creating a neutral monochromatic face, and it pairs well with Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminzer and Plumper below.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminzer and Plumper
The brand new Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer and Plumper from Fenty Beauty is a shimmer-free gloss that will give your lips a nice tint and shine. The shades are the same as the ones you'd find in the Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All-Over Diamond Veil Palette. Use together to create a totally glam monochromatic look.
Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush
You can't go wrong with the Monochrome Moment collection from Patrick Ta as each shade of blush has a matching lip cream and lip crayon. The Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush has a buttery texture, comes in four gorgeous neutral shades, and its buildable formula won't leave you looking too overdone.
Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon
This lip crayon from Patrick Ta's Monochrome Moment collection can be used as a liner or an all-over lip crayon. It's creamy, lightweight, and stays on all day. Be sure to get it while you can as several shades have already sold out!
Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Silky Lip Crème
Complete your monochromatic look with Patrick Ta's Monochrome Moment Silky Lip Crème. It glides on easy, has great color payoff, is non-drying and super comfortable to wear. If you're looking for a new nude lip for fall, this one's definitely worth considering.
Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette
We can't get enough of Urban Decay's highly pigmented eyeshadows and palettes. While their iconic Naked Palette is perfect for creating a neutral monochromatic look, go big and bold this fall with their Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette. Purple looks great on anyone and it's such a good color for fall.
NYX Matte Lipstick in Goal Digger
It's vampy lipstick season! Pair this deep plum lipstick from NYX with Urban Decay's Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette above to create a gorgeous monochrome purple look for a spooky night out. Plus, the lipstick is currently half off. So don't miss out on an amazing deal.
bareMinerals Mineralist Eyeshadow Palette Stonewashed
Create a cool blue monochrome look with this eyeshadow palette from bareMinerals. The shadows have great color payoff without being overly intense. It's the perfect match for a dark blue lipstick like Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Clapback below.
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Clapback
We've tried a ton of dark blue lipsticks and none of them come close to Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Clapback. It goes on easy, it's super moisturizing, and the color is a true dark navy blue. The best part is, it's on sale right now for just $7!
Freck Beauty Cheekslime
Multi-use makeup products are a definite must-have for those days when you're feeling lazy, but you still want to go out looking fresh. Freck Beauty's Cheekslime is one of those products that can be used on eyes, lips, and cheeks. It comes in five shades and will give you a nice, natural monochromatic glow.
Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush
This multi-purpose balm by clean beauty brand, Merit, will easily become one of your go-to products this fall. It goes on smooth, blends easily, and lasts for hours. Since it's a balm, you don't have to deal with messy liquids or powders. It's a must-have for anyone who's always on the go.
