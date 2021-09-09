Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week

Watch : Kylie Jenner Confirms Baby No. 2 in Touching Video

Well, it's safe to say that Kylie Jenner's baby bump is going to break the internet.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was in New York City for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, she gave fans their first in-person look at her baby bump. She was photographed outside of restaurant Carbone in the Soho neighborhood, and she also shared pics of her look to Instagram.

The bump was clearly visible in her post, which Kylie captioned with a simple angel baby emoji. In the photos, she was rocking a short, figure-hugging white dress with a long white coat and silver sunglasses.

Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, debuted her bump online yesterday. Weeks after E! News confirmed Kylie is pregnant a second time, the mom-to-be posted a video to Instagram confirming the news. The 90-second clip showed Kylie and Travis getting the pregnancy test results, sharing the announcement with her mom Kris Jenner and attending a doctor appointment with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

It looks like the on-again couple's firstborn is already looking forward to being a big sister as the video showed Stormi sweetly kissing Kylie's tummy. "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach."