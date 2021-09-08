NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer Reveals New Members, New Babies and a New Dawn

A just-dropped trailer for Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club signals big changes afoot for Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and especially Dawn.

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business. 

But of course, even good things have to change sometimes, so season two of the Netflix hit will feature a few new additions to the club we came to know and love in season one. A new trailer gives a first glimpse at some of those changes, including the previously announced brand-new Dawn.

Xochitl Gomez, who played the Stoneybrook newbie in the first season, was unable to reprise her role after being cast in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Dawn is now played by Kyndra Sanchez, who can be seen briefly in the trailer.

The club also has two new members, as business is apparently booming. Vivian Watson joins the fray as Mallory Pike, and Anais Lee plays Jessi Ramsey. They join club founders Dawn, Kristy (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada) and Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) in a new batch of entrepreneurial adventures.

For Kristy, the baby part of the babysitting also appears to be getting a little too close to home when she finds out that her newly remarried mom (Alicia Silverstone) is pregnant. 

Elsewhere, Stacey is going to a gala, Mary Anne—who's now Dawn's new roommate—has a boyfriend, and Claudia looks a little worried about her grandma. There is also, of course, a ton of fun to be had in the midst of all the growing up. 

Netflix

Watch the trailer below!

The Baby-Sitters Club returns Monday, Oct. 11 on Netflix.

