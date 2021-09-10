See Curious George Search For Lost Treasure in First Look at Peacock's Film Cape Ahoy

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Curious George is officially in international waters.

The iconic children's cartoon character sets sail for an epic adventure in Peacock original film Curious George: Cape Ahoy, as Ted takes George to his favorite vacation destination. Of course, things don't go quite as planned, and George's mischievous ways get the duo into some unexpected hijinks—including a voyage to find the long-lost shipwreck of legendary sea captain Trumpet Tooter.

With help along the way from a local fisherman, his niece, and an adorable baby seal, George leads the crew through a series of exciting adventures as they explore the ocean in their search for the sunken ship.

Emmy winner Frank Welker voices Curious George, with Jeff Bennett playing The Man with the Yellow Hat. Christopher Swindle, Hiromi Dames, Oscar winner Rita Moreno, Dee Bradley Baker, Luka Jones and Kimberly D. Brooks round out the ensemble cast of lovable characters.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the all-new animated musical film, which will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 30 in honor of Curiosity Month.