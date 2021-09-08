RHOC's Tamra Judge Is Joining Peacock's Real Housewives All Stars Special

This O.C. fan favorite is back, baby!
Tamra Judge joined The Real Housewives of Orange County during season three, and left in 2020 after 12 seasons. Now, E! News can exclusively reveal that she's stepping back in front of the reality TV cameras for the second installment of the highly-anticipated Peacock spin-off, Real Housewives All Stars, multiple sources confirmed.
As announced on Sept. 8, Tamra will star alongside The Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson.
The ensemble of former Housewives join forces for a second installment of the All Stars premiere season, with current Bravo cast members Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer part of the event airing later this year. The special was filmed earlier in Turks and Caicos over a week-long vacation bringing various city franchises together for the first time.
"They will be filming everyone 24/7 Big Brother-style," a source told E! News back in April. "They are there for eight days."
A second source added, "If this first series goes well, this concept could return every summer with a similar but evolving cast, like Bachelor in Paradise or The Challenge."
Tamra stepped away from RHOC on Jan. 25, 2020, thanking fans for "a wild 12 years" in an Instagram tribute, alongside a throwback photo of her and her husband, Eddie Judge. "But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."
A source told E! News at the time that Tamra opted out of appearing on the following season as a guest star.
"Producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOC's upcoming season for 3 episodes, in order to wrap up her storylines and say goodbye to the cast on camera," an insider shared. "But she turned the offer down and will not be returning at all."
Now, Tamra is back front and center with All Stars!
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz