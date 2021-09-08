Inside Kaley Cuoco's "Close" Friendship With Pete Davidson Amid Karl Cook Divorce

What do you get when you pair a Flight Attendant with the King of Staten Island? Some really cute co-stars—and very good friends!
In recent months, Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson have been hard at work filming their upcoming rom-com Meet Cute in New York City.
It was just days ago that the Big Bang Theory actress and Saturday Night Live star were photographed getting cozy as the cameras rolled. In fact, it marked Kaley's first public sighting since filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Karl Cook, 30.
But Kaley and Pete's on-screen romance seems to be purely fictional. A source close to the 35-year-old actress exclusively tells E! News that she and the comedian have formed a special friendship.
"She is close friends with Pete. She thinks he is hysterical and very sweet," the source says. "They've gotten to know each other well. She has a lot of fun with him and they enjoy hanging out."
It's unknown whether Kaley has leaned on the 27-year-old actor for support as she navigates her newly single status.
However, one thing is clear: She is ready to start a new chapter in her life, per the insider.
As the source put it, "She realized it wasn't right with Karl."
"She wanted something different and felt like they weren't on the same page for the future," adds the insider. "She wanted to go in a different direction and have different types of experiences. It became clear it wasn't going to work with him."
Both Kaley and Karl expressed similar sentiments in a joint statement to E! News about their breakup.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said on Sept. 3. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
Their statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."
While Kaley and Karl didn't dive into detail about what led to their separation, The Flight Attendant actress previously shared a glimpse into their untraditional relationship. After all, the duo didn't move in together until spring 2020, two years after they tied the knot in 2018.
"We have a very unconventional marriage," Kaley told E! News in August 2019. "We have different locations that we're at a lot. You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us."
In June, Kaley celebrated their third anniversary with a cheeky post that poked fun at their romance—or quite possibly hinted that there was trouble in paradise.
"2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!" she wrote at the time. "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol"
She added, "I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"
Kaley and Karl first met in June 2016 following the star's divorce from Ryan Sweeting.