Inside Kaley Cuoco's "Close" Friendship With Pete Davidson Amid Karl Cook Divorce

Watch : Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

What do you get when you pair a Flight Attendant with the King of Staten Island? Some really cute co-stars—and very good friends!

In recent months, Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson have been hard at work filming their upcoming rom-com Meet Cute in New York City.

It was just days ago that the Big Bang Theory actress and Saturday Night Live star were photographed getting cozy as the cameras rolled. In fact, it marked Kaley's first public sighting since filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Karl Cook, 30.

But Kaley and Pete's on-screen romance seems to be purely fictional. A source close to the 35-year-old actress exclusively tells E! News that she and the comedian have formed a special friendship.

"She is close friends with Pete. She thinks he is hysterical and very sweet," the source says. "They've gotten to know each other well. She has a lot of fun with him and they enjoy hanging out."