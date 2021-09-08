Does Cheryl Burke Think JoJo Siwa Has an Advantage on DWTS? She Says...

Watch : Cheryl Burke Drops MAJOR Hints About New "DWTS" Season

Not quite a waltz in the park.

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 8 that contestants with a background in dancing may actually be at a disadvantage for season 30.

"I prefer almost the athletes because when you have dance experience and it's not ballroom dance, it's like you have to un-train your brain and it's a lot harder to develop new habits when you've been doing something for so long," Cheryl admitted. "With AJ [McLean] last season, that was our challenge as a couple was to get rid of those hip hop postures. You should never watch me dance hip hop because it's very proper hip hop. It's nice to have somebody in a way that has no experience so they have no bad habits."

So, what does that mean for Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, who is making history as the first same-sex couple dance team?