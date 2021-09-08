Is Leslie Grossman's AHS Character Based on a Real Hollywood Agent? She Says...

Ryan Murphy tends to write the most fabulously biting characters for Leslie Grossman.
In season eight of American Horror Story, Grossman played the gluten-sensitive witch Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, who always had something quippy to say. And then, in season nine, we saw her emerge as the secretly lethal camp director Margaret Booth. Now Murphy seems to have outdone himself with Grossman's latest role for season 10.
Grossman is now playing Ursula, a sociopathic agent who encourages her clients to transform into blood-sucking fiends in order to get best-selling work. And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Grossman made it clear that she had the best time playing this wild character.
"All of the characters I've played are my babies, but I do have a very special affinity for Ursula," she said. "I think she is the most fun. The words that I got to say, were just so insane, and mean, and direct. And I think she speaks in a way that all of us wish we could just talk to people, and not care and not be burdened by a conscience."
For those who may've missed the Sept. 1 episode, Ursula hilariously ripped into Austin (Evan Peters) and Belle (Frances Conroy), as they once again performed for the patrons at the only bar in town. "If I wanted to listen to a s--ty Captain & Tennille cover band, I would've just killed myself," she brilliantly snapped, "because I'm sure that's what's playing on an infinite loop in Hell."
The episode also featured Grossman's character acting perfectly manipulative opposite Macaulay Culkin, who plays a local drug addict with promise as a writer. So, it's no wonder that Ursula is currently Grossman's favorite AHS role to date.
On whether Ursula is based off any real Hollywood agents, Grossman noted that her own agent was not her inspiration, calling the member of her team "a perfectly lovely human being."
However, Grossman did admit that she's crossed paths with that ruthless Hollywood type before. "She is an amalgamation of many people that I've met in my travels, and travails in Hollywood," she relayed. "I have to be honest, I don't think this is a stretch, I really don't. And I think that there's many people who would do exactly what Ursula is doing, if it meant getting them one step closer to the goal that they wanted."
Although, we're not sure that most people would just casually sit playing Gin rummy as a dead body laid two feet away. But hey, that's part of the fun of AHS!
For more of Grossman's sociopathic character, watch the new episode of American Horror Story: Double Feature tonight, Sept 8 at 10 p.m. on FX.