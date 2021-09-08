The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Celebrates Her Baby Shower With Ex Brody Jenner's Mom

Kaitlynn Carter's upcoming chapter of motherhood may still be unwritten, but for now, The Hills: New Beginnings star is celebrating her pregnancy with her nearest and dearest.
On Sept. 7, Kaitlynn took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her baby shower. The get-together featured blue balloons in honor of Kaitlynn and boyfriend Kristopher Brock expecting a boy, as well as a cake with the words "Welcome Baby Brock" written across the top.
"I really wanted a shower that felt more like a party, and that's exactly what I got!" Kaitlynn wrote in her post. "Thank you to my mom and sister and friends for making the day so memorable and perfect. it was very special to have everyone together in one place again and to let loose and laugh so much!"
It wasn't long before her followers spotted a special guest in the pictures: Linda Thompson, the mother of Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner.
"Thank you @kaitlynn for including me in such a beautiful celebration on the occasion of your baby shower!" Linda wrote in a separate post. "My whole family & I are wishing every happiness for you and your family! It is the profoundly beautiful adventure of motherhood upon which you are about to embark! You are radiant! All love & blessings now & forever…"
As fans may recall, Brody and Kaitlynn broke up in 2019, five years after the pair first made their romance Instagram official. She then had a brief relationship with Miley Cyrus before dating Kristopher.
Despite their split, Kaitlynn has remained on good terms with both Brody and his mom. "I don't see her as much as I would like to, but I've seen her a few times in the last year," she said on a June episode of the HillsCast podcast. "She was like my second mom for many years. My parents live on the east coast, so she was my parent figure here on the west coast. So, I mean, that doesn't just go away. Especially because Brody and I had such an amicable split, it's just been kind of easy to keep everybody in a good place."
Brody, however, did admit in a July episode of The Hills: New Beginnings that he found it "hurtful" that other people learned of Kaitlynn's pregnancy before he did. "I don't need to be the first one to know," he said at the time, "but I think I should be in the top 10."
However, they seemed to put this behind them and Kaitlynn even introduced Brody to Kristopher in a later episode. All in all, Kaitlynn is ready to start her journey into motherhood.
"It's something that I wanted for so long that I feel like when I found out I actually was pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," she said on HillsCast. "But also, like, I don't know, it took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited now."