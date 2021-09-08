The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Celebrates Her Baby Shower With Ex Brody Jenner's Mom

Watch : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Kaitlynn Carter's upcoming chapter of motherhood may still be unwritten, but for now, The Hills: New Beginnings star is celebrating her pregnancy with her nearest and dearest.

On Sept. 7, Kaitlynn took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her baby shower. The get-together featured blue balloons in honor of Kaitlynn and boyfriend Kristopher Brock expecting a boy, as well as a cake with the words "Welcome Baby Brock" written across the top.

"I really wanted a shower that felt more like a party, and that's exactly what I got!" Kaitlynn wrote in her post. "Thank you to my mom and sister and friends for making the day so memorable and perfect. it was very special to have everyone together in one place again and to let loose and laugh so much!"

It wasn't long before her followers spotted a special guest in the pictures: Linda Thompson, the mother of Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner.