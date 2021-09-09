Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Too Faced, Murad, Smashbox & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off products from GLAMGLOW, Smashbox, Too Faced, and Murad. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer
This product is a multitasking moisturizer-meets-highlighter that instantly hydrates and helps restore skin's moisture balance with a blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and jojoba oil. It creates an instant luminosity and a flawless base for makeup-ready skin. An Ultra shopper shared, "I love this moisturizer! I'm addicted to it! It's all I've used for about the last 3 years!" Another gushed, "I love this moisturizer! I wear it everyday. A little goes a long way. I noticed a difference in my skin after day one of using it! Most moisturizers clog up my pores or makes my skin go greasy, but this one doesn't + it gives me a lovely healthy glow!"
The best part? It's great for multiple skin types. One shopper said, "Absolutely loved this moisturizer. I have oily skin and doesn't make it look greasy. quite the opposite, looks radiant and not oily at all." Meanwhile, a shopper with dry skin said, "I have ridiculously dry skin and I love this moisturizer. It smells so nice and is incredibly illuminating and hydrating. perfect as a makeup base."
Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick
This is not your standard liquid lipstick. It's infused with primer oil complex, which makes your lips feel comfortable and hydrated. The weightless formula is waterproof and it stays put for up to 8 hours, without drying out your lips, feathering, bleeding, or caking.
Why do beauty enthusiasts love this liquid lipstick? One Sephora review said, "I absolutely love this! It gives great coverage and it's long lasting. I recommended it to one of my friends, and they thanked me for several times!" Another shared, "What? This is the lipstick for our mask-wearing world. Must be dry beforehand, but once on, all day stay." Basically, if you want a long-lasting lip color that is actually hydrating, you need to try this one out.
Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++
The Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield will give you the freedom and confidence to go without makeup. However, if you're a glam girl and prefer to wear makeup, this product's velvety-smooth matte finish makes it the ultimate primer for easier application of your favorite cosmetics. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and it also improves smoothness and texture. You can even put this on over your makeup to freshen up your look and achieve an airbrushed finish.
This primer has been a go-to for many Sephora shoppers, with one review stating, "My ride or die primer. Been using this for 4 years and I cannot live without it. My makeup is elevated to another level because of this." Another wrote, "I've tried several primers over the years. This one is the absolute best one I've found."
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
If you want a plump pout without the injections, try out the Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss for a temporary fix. This multidimensional juicy color has scientifically advanced lip-volumizing technology. Your lips will appear fuller and the texture will be instantly smoother. It's available in 16 high-shine shades.
A shopper said, "One of my favorite lip glosses ever! I tend to not like many lip glosses because they tend to be really sticky but this one isn't really sticky and gives a very nice gloss!" Another shared, "This was an immediate favorite. As a big Lip Injection fan, I tried both this and the liquid lipstick. Didn't like the latter, but the gloss hit it out of the park. It's shiny but not too sticky, and the familiar tingle and plumping is as good as ever. Bonus: it lasts pretty well for a gloss and stays in place better than the liquid lipstick does."
