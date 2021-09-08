NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Kristen Bell Credits This Celebrity BFF for Teaching Her "Self-Respect"

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 08, 2021 5:46 PMTags
Watch: How Far Will Kristen Bell Go for a Good Discount?

Kristen Bell is in a Good Place thanks to her IRL BFF.

The Queenpins star gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 8 that her co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste is an amazing pal for life.

"I would work with Kirby until my dying day," Bell explained after collaborating with Howell-Baptiste on four projects including The Good Place and Veronica Mars. "And by the way, this is four out of like...There's been like three others where I've been like, 'Hey, I just got attached to this project. Do you want to take a look, do you want any role in it?' sincerely, and sometimes she'll just be like, 'Love you girl, that's not for me' because she has better taste than I do, but that's OK."

Bell continued, "I learned so much about the idea of self-respect from Kirby. I'll be like in my head about some codependent issue, and she'll go, 'Why are you not prioritizing yourself?' And I'm like, 'You are the friend I've always been looking for.'"

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

Queenpins, which also co-stars Vince VaughnJoel McHale and Bebe Rexha in her acting debut, is a dramedy about two housewives who concoct a $40 million coupon scam. Yet, Bell cannot relate to her down-and-out, corner-cutting counterpart.

"I'm going to be real talk with you: I have not asked for a discount in a while because I believe that people who have money should overpay," Bell stated to Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rexha explained that she prefers to save when it comes to large corporations, while Howell-Baptiste added, "I think that's the right mentality. You don't want to be haggling this tiny, small business." 

Watch the full interview above to hear why Rexha hopes she doesn't fall into the "cringe-y" category of musicians-turned-actors. 

Queenpins opens in select theaters on Friday, Sept. 10 and will be available to stream Thursday, Sept. 30 on Paramount+. 

