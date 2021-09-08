See Jennifer Lawrence's Fiery Hair Transformation in First Don't Look Up Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio can't catch his breath in the new Don't Look Up trailer—and we don't blame him.
Between Meryl Streep as president of the United States and Jennifer Lawrence's scarlet fringed 'do—not to mention a comet headed directly toward Earth—there's a lot to digest in the first trailer for Adam McKay's upcoming sci-fi disaster comedy.
The film centers on DiCaprio and Lawrence's characters, two "low-level astronomers," per Netflix, who are on a media tour to warn mankind of impending doom.
And they're not the only Oscar winners in the star-studded flick. In addition to aforementioned icon Streep, who portrays a red-power-suit-sporting and unfazed POTUS, her son and chief of staff is played by Jonah Hill.
Academy Award winners Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett star as talk show hosts, and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet and biggest-pop-star-in-the-world Ariana Grande round out the trailer with blink-or-you'll-miss them cameos.
Jokes aside, DiCaprio found the project to be fitting for this moment in time. "I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in," he told People. "Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."
The project also doubled as a reunion of sorts for some of the stars: DiCaprio previously appeared in Marvin's Room with Streep back in 1997 and starred alongside Blanchett in The Aviator. He and his pal Hill also unforgettably stole the show as friends in The Wolf of Wall Street.
But don't just take our word for it. Watch the star-studded trailer for yourself above!
Don't Look Up hits Netflix on Dec. 24.