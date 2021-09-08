NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 08, 2021 3:48 PMTags
E!'s Morgan Stewart is about to have a mini-me!

After welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced today that she is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Jordan McGraw

Morgan shared the news during this morning's Daily Pop, shocking fellow co-host Justin Sylvester after discussing the Olivia Munn and John Mulaney surprise pregnancy announcement. "You know who else is pregnant? Me," Morgan said with a smile. "I can't hide it you guys, I can't hide it anymore."

Morgan revealed that she did not tell anyone since finding out she was far along at the end of July. "Well bitch, because I'm pregnant, I'm hiding it," Morgan joked about her similar outfit choices. And yes, the second baby came as a surprise even to Morgan! "It's Botox and booze after this, I'm done," she quipped.

Morgan also took to Instagram writing, "Maybe this baby will look like me??" with a sweet Instagram pic of Jordan touching her baby bump on Wednesday, Sept. 8. 

photos
Morgan Stewart's Daughter Row's Cutest Pics

Morgan has been totally transparent about her birthing journey with Row, whom she jokes looks just like dad Jordan. The Necessary Realness star also opened up about her thyroid diagnosis following her first pregnancy.

Instagram

Health scares aside, Morgan has easily settled into life as a new mom. 

"I think we were excited and definitely like, 'How is this going to affect our dynamic and our life?'" Stewart said during father-in-law Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks in May. "Like, we have our life and we have a baby. Most people with new babies can't separate the two but we've done a good job I think for the most part."

Such a good job, in fact, that it's time for a second one!

Relive Morgan's first pregnancy with the baby bump pics below.

Instagram
Almost There

It's official: Morgan and Jordan are going to be parents in less than a month.

Instagram
Nearly Nine Months

8-month mark? Check.

Instagram
A Baby Shower of Sorts

Since a traditional baby shower wasn't an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan surprised her with a sweet alternative: lunch for three.

Instagram
Pee Problems

As always, Morgan kept it real. "Didn't know it was possible to pee this much ..." she captioned this chic pic.

Instagram
Hello, 2021

Morgan and Jordan "dressed up for our damn selves" on New Year's Eve.

Isné Bobo Nuyent
The Dream Dress

Morgan revealed on Daily Pop that finding her dream dress was actually pretty easy. "When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress. It was comfortable, it was so easy."

 

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Just Married!

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Jordan McGraw! The happy couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

Instagram
The Struggle Is Real

"Just severely out of breath," Morgan captioned this mid-hike snap.

Instagram
Growing Bigger By the Day

A bumpdate posted on Nov. 30!

Instagram
Country Chic

Morgan and Jordan took a trip to Utah's famous Amangiri resort at the end of October.

Instagram
Stunning in Sunnies

Gorgeous and glowing!

Instagram
Out of Office

Vacation mood.

Instagram
Black and White Bump

A Halloween mirror pic like no other. Morgan dubbed her outfit—or lake thereof—as her costume for the year!

Instagram
All Black

"And the WFH looks continue..." Morgan captured this chic selfie.

Instagram
Blazer Bump

Pregnant and stylish as ever!

Instagram
Baby's Big Break

Morgan's already got her daughter modeling! She captioned this chic snapshot, "Baby girls first shoot completed."

Instagram
Blooming Bump

Look at the bump! Morgan shared this stripped-down mirror selfie to her Instagram Story on Oct. 14.

Instagram
Colorful Cutie

The E! host dons a trendy color-blocked outfit in October 2020. "jeans are really my happy place," she wrote.

Instagram
Sweater Weather

Morgan is ready for fall in a classic black sweater and jeans.

Instagram
Double the Fun

"Two hours of glam calls for two posts," the Nightly Pop host added while cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Emmys Ready

"Bought this dress the day before i found out i was pregnant so thank god for that," Morgan shared while rocking this stunning periwinkle look on Emmys Sunday.

Instagram
Stretchy Pants Forever

"I'm so fucking happy i make sweatpants," the designer captioned this comfy-cute snapshot.

Instagram
Swimsuit Selfie

The Daily Pop host looks gorgeous while snapping a selfie.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Morgan holds her growing belly in a chic outfit.

Instagram
Bikini Baby-Bumpin'

Morgan shared her very first bare bump bikini pic on Instagram over Labor Day weekend, writing, "Can we get this emoji a bikini please."

Instagram
It's a Girl!

Morgan Stewart and fiancé Jordan McGraw announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child together and it's a girl!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

