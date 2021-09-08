See Jesse Tyler Ferguson Boast About Being the "Cook in the Family" on Top Chef Family Style

Watch : Jesse Tyler Ferguson to James Corden: "Don't F--k It Up"

A Modern Family man who is not used to Family Style cooking!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson dished on his culinary skills during an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's Top Chef Family Style premiere, airing Sept. 9 on Peacock.

"I'm the cook in my family. My son, he is less than a year old. My husband doesn't even know where the stove is," Ferguson told his fellow guest judges, plus hosts Meghan Trainor and chef Marcus Samuelsson. "So, I'm really excited to just sit back and let someone else cook for me."

The newest addition to the Top Chef franchise pairs young chefs from across the country with an adult in their family to compete for $50,000. Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, expanded their own family after welcoming their son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, in July 2020.

Cookbook author Ferguson nibbled on competing, fish-based parent-child duo dishes like a pistachio salmon appetizer, sea urchin risotto and prawn scampi. "Prawns are very easy to get wrong," Ferguson observed. "They can get very rubbery, and this was perfectly done."

Meanwhile, Trainor noted that her first taste of urchin was like "swimming in the ocean."