Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Details Strained Relationship With Daughter Leah

Watch : Amber Portwood Considers Ex Gary Shirley Part of the Family

Amber Portwood's relationship with her daughter remains rocky.

On the Sept. 7 episode of Teen Mom OG, which featured footage from around April, the reality star shed light on where she stood with her and ex Gary Shirley's firstborn, 12-year-old Leah. "Leah and I are still struggling with our relationship," she said in a voice-over. "My relationship with Leah has changed a lot. I haven't seen her in quite some time."

During the episode, while speaking with her mom, Tonya, Leah claimed that someone is in her daughter's ear, straining their bond, "and it's not right." Later on, Amber told viewers, "I haven't heard back from Gary or Leah if I can see her on Easter. I'm really getting the feeling that Gary and [his wife] Kristina might be keeping her from me."

The reality star eventually took to Instagram Live, where she alluded to Gary's wife as a "whore" and "home-wrecker," saying, "I can't sleep. I'm hurt...Kristina doesn't do anything for Leah. She doesn't take care of my daughter.