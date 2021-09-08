Blue's Clues Fans: This Message From Host Steve Burns Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

Watch : Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

Break out your handy dandy notebook and grab a seat in the thinking chair because Blue's Clue's Steve Burns is offering a clue on why he left the children's series almost two decades ago.

The original host addressed his exit in a video shared to Twitter in honor of the show's 25th anniversary.

"You remember how, when we were younger, we used to run around, and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?" he recalled while wearing his traditional green shirt. "And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news. I'm leaving! This is my brother Joe. He's your new best friend.' And then I got on a bus and I left and we didn't see each other for, like, a really long time? Can we just talk about that?"