Blake Lively Proves She’s Ready for Fashion Week With “Toddler Chic” Look

Spotted: Blake Lively showing off a brand-new birthday bag, courtesy of Chanel.



The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to show off her gorgeous sequined accessory, which she also humorously credited with upping the ante on her casual look. "@chanelofficial thank you for the birthday bag," she wrote as the caption to the video. "You really elevated my ‘toddler chic' look." And since New York Fashion Week officially kicks off today, Sept. 8, we're hoping to see a lot more looks where that came from.



After giving her pink, black and grey bag a few note-worthy seconds of camera time, Blake also gave fans a glimpse at her outfit—which included a grey Mickey Mouse-adorned sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans and white sneakers.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum's showstopping accessory is just the latest of gifts the actress received for her 34th birthday in late August.