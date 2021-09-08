90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

The 90 Day Fiancé family has another little member on board!



Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, who were first introduced to fans during the seventh season of the TLC hit series, have welcomed their second child together—a baby boy. Robert, who is now a father of seven including the couple's 13-month-old baby girl, Brenda, took to Instagram Stories to share the heartwarming news on Tuesday, Sept. 7.



"Much love and respect to my wife who's the true warrior," the reality TV star wrote. "Gave birth to our baby boy." Adding their second baby's measurements at birth, he also wrote, "9 lb, 3 oz, 21 inches long." In his exciting announcement, Robert did not reveal their second bundle of joy's name just yet.



The couple, who also appear on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, first announced they were expecting their second baby together earlier this year.