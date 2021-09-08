Kylie JennerBritney SpearsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Welcome Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco have welcomed their second baby together! Keep scrolling for more details on their bundle of joy’s arrival.

By Kisha Forde Sep 08, 2021 11:57 AMTags
TVBabiesReality TVPregnanciesTLCCelebrities90 Day Fiancé
Watch: Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

The 90 Day Fiancé family has another little member on board!
 
Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, who were first introduced to fans during the seventh season of the TLC hit series, have welcomed their second child together—a baby boy. Robert, who is now a father of seven including the couple's 13-month-old baby girl, Brenda, took to Instagram Stories to share the heartwarming news on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
 
"Much love and respect to my wife who's the true warrior," the reality TV star wrote. "Gave birth to our baby boy." Adding their second baby's measurements at birth, he also wrote, "9 lb, 3 oz, 21 inches long." In his exciting announcement, Robert did not reveal their second bundle of joy's name just yet.
 
The couple, who also appear on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, first announced they were expecting their second baby together earlier this year.

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

"Our family is growing!" Anny wrote in an Instagram post on April 27. "I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See Kourtney Kardashian Revive Britney Spears' Sultry Lace Mini Dress

2
Breaking

Olivia Munn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With John Mulaney

3

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

In their cute pregnancy announcement, Robert's 5-year-old son, Bryson, who has also been featured on the series, gave a thumbs up as he held gold balloons that spelled out "baby."

The pair welcomed their first child together in July 2020. As TLC viewers may recall, the two met online and were together in person in the Dominican Republic for just eight hours before Robert proposed to Anny. The couple tied the knot in September 2019 and have continued to document their journey with the network ever since.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Kourtney Kardashian Revive Britney Spears' Sultry Lace Mini Dress

2
Breaking

Olivia Munn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With John Mulaney

3

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

4
Breaking

Watch Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

5

How Kristin Cavallari Feels About Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer Date Night