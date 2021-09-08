Tori Spelling Reacts to Those Khloe Kardashian Comparisons

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Sends Cryptic Warning About "Shady Bitches"

Tori Spelling isn't intentionally keeping up with Khloe Kardashian's style, but she's flattered by the comparisons.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had fans doing a double take over the weekend when she posted a photo of herself at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles, donning a similar look to that of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. For the outing, Tori, 48, paired her long blonde hair with a denim jumpsuit, drawing comparisons to an outfit Khloe, 37, wore in 2020.

"Ummmm why do you look like Khloe Kardashian," one fan commented on Tori's Sept. 3 Instagram post, while another wrote, "Thought it was Khloe!!"

Days later, on Sept. 6, TMZ caught up with Tori at the 39th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Southern California where she reacted to the Khloe comparisons. "I'm honored...of course, she's gorgeous!" Tori said, clarifying that while it was not her intention she's "honored to get that compliment."