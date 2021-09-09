Why Moschino Is the Undisputed Fashion House to Beat at the Met Gala

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

The team behind Moschino has a way of turning heads at the annual Met Gala.

There is always an endless array of looks that rightfully earn attention at the Met Gala, taking place this year on Monday, Sept. 13 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But it's undeniable that Moschino, led by creative director Jeremy Scott, has recently been responsible for some of the most talked-about and risk-taking outfits. Indeed, this is an exciting time for Jeremy, who is presenting a collection for Moschino at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Thanks in part to previous Met Gala collaborations with some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars—think Madonna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj—the fashion house has a knack for causing a stir. This has included Katy dressing as a chandelier for 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, Madonna's camouflage gown for 2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons and Nicki's bondage-referencing dress for 2016's Manus x Machina.