10 Questions With Sofía Vergara

1. Who are your style icons?

Sophia Loren because she was always sophisticated but still glamorous.

2. This fall, are you going to keep it cozy or glam it up?

I love to be cozy in a sweater and jeans, but a little bit of glam never hurts!

3. What fall trend are you most excited about?

Flare jeans.

4. Who are some of you favorite designers?

I love so many but definitely Dolce & Gabbana, Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Etro.

5. What is your go-to fall lipstick?

If I walk outside without lipstick, I feel naked. I would say Rouge Dior Forever Liquid "200 Forever Dream", Nars Powdermatte Lip Pigment "Warm Leatherette", or Colour Pop "Brat Pack".

6. What are your never-fail jeans?

I just love the Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans from my Sofia Jeans collection, which is available on Walmart.com. These jeans are an essential piece in my closet for any season.

7. Boots or heels?

Heels.

8. Pumpkin Spice Latte or Salted Caramel Mocha (or other)?

Black coffee. Colombian, of course!

9. What is your go-to fall outerwear: jacket, sweater, other?

Definitely my Faux Suede Moto Jacket.

10. What is your favorite thing about fall?

It means the holidays are coming up and I love decorating my house for every occasion and having my family all together.