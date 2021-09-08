Kourtney Kardashian Revives Britney Spears' Sultry Lace Mini Dress in Racy Photos

As Britney Spears famously sang, "You better work, bitch."
In fact, that's exactly what Kourtney Kardashian did after she sizzled in the same iconic mini-dress Britney wore 10 years ago to the MTV Video Music Awards. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped jaws wearing the legendary little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana's 2001 collection.
As for the piece itself, it's both simple and seductive as it's entirely made out of lace. From the long sleeves to the bodice, the peek-a-boo material most certainly leaves little to the imagination.
Just like Britney, Kourtney styled the head-turning dress with black lingerie. However, the Poosh founder made the look her own by accessorizing with thigh-high lace stockings and black pumps with silver stud embellishments.
The reality TV star showed off her statement-making style on Instagram, captioning the post, "@dolcegabbana circa 2001."
In recent weeks, Kourtney has sported the luxury brand's clothes.
Just last month, she and Travis Barker jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway, where they dressed to impress at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Their knock-out style wasn't the only thing worth swooning over, as the two lovebirds had a PDA-filled vacation.
But we digress.
At this time, it's unknown if Kourtney revived Britney's memorable look to show her support as the singer fights for her freedom. However, it's clear Kourtney's stylist, Dani Michelle, paid homage to the pop star. Taking to Instagram with a photo of Kourtney in the D&G dress, Dani wrote, "free Britney."
Coincidentally, just hours after the stylist shared the post, Britney seems to be one step closer to ending her decades-long conservatorship.
On Sept. 7, Britney's father Jamie Spears, who has served as the conservator of her estate since 2008, filed a petition to ask Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny to decide whether to free his daughter from the conservatorship.
"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," his filing stated, per documents obtained by E! News. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."
Britney's next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.