You Have to Watch Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Obsess Over Each Other’s Fashion Wins

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are more than just co-stars. After filming Dune together, they have become each other's chic cheerleaders, and, according to Zendaya herself, are going to be "friends for life."
During a joint interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the pair's chemistry and connection was all too apparent, as they gushed over each other's recent red carpet moments. "She's killing it!" Timothée said, while Z said, "No, this guy! Custom looks!" He teased, "Custom looks? Body mold!" referring to her show-stopping Balmain gown, which was tailored to an exact mold of her bust for their Venice Film Festival premiere on Sept. 3.
Zendaya said she had "so much fun" filming the sci-fi movie with the Little Women alum—once they got warmed up.
"Immediately upon being there, I was very nervous, obviously working with these incredibly talented people, who I respect," the Euphoria actress revealed. "Going in there, I was intimidated. I was like, ‘I wanna do my best work.'"
But "this guy," she said, referring to Timmy, and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve "made it such a warm environment," Zendaya said.
In fact, they had such a great experience working together that Zendaya soon realized they had forged an unbreakable bond. "Immediately, I was like, ‘We're gonna be friends for life,'" she dished on Daily Pop. "That was great. I had an incredible time, and I sure hope we get to do more of it because, selfishly, I just wanna have fun."
Fans will be able to see their onscreen chemistry for themselves when Dune hits select theaters and drops on HBO Max on Oct. 22.
While in Italy for the premiere, the co-stars also celebrated her 25th birthday at Harry's Bar, which Timothée called "an institution of Venice." On Daily Pop, he said they had a "beautiful dinner" this week with some of her other friends. "It was a beautiful night and Zendaya has got, you know, a wonderful group of people around her that are just awesome to hang out with, too. So, we had a good time."
She spent half of her actual birthday, Sept. 1, in Los Angeles and part of the festivities included a social media shoutout from her rumored boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland.
"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Tom wrote on Instagram. "Gimme a call when your [sic] up, xxx."
Hard to ignore a call from the Peter Parker to your MJ!
Watch her latest interview above.