The 2021 Netflix and Chills Schedule Is Finally Here: See the Full Spooky Lineup

It's not just Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween that promises to creep it real.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Netflix released the complete schedule for their annual Netflix and Chills event. This means the streaming service has plenty of Halloween-esque films and shows for you to enjoy this fall. So, not only can you rewatch your favorite summer screams, like the Fear Street trilogy and Brand New Cherry Flavor, but you can also catch new terrifyingly delightful projects.

For starters, horror fans can expect more from the genius mind of Mike Flanagan, as Midnight Mass is set to premiere on Sept. 24. Instead of horror in a haunted abode like in the Haunting of Hill House/Bly Manor, the new series explores the supernatural occurrences that pop up on an isolated island.

And that's just one show to look forward to during the 2021 Netflix and Chills event! If you're eager for a faboolous time this October, check out the complete schedule below: