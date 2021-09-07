KardashiansCeleb CouplesBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Students Are Ready to Revolt in Sex Education's Wild Season 3 Trailer

Things have certainly changed at Moordale, as the Sex Education season three trailer teased uniforms, strict rules and a mustache for Otis (Asa Butterfield). See the exciting new trailer!

By Alyssa Ray Sep 07, 2021 9:00 PMTags
TVGillian AndersonNetflixJemima Kirke
Watch: Teen Shows Made for Adults: "Sex Education," "The Wilds" & More

There is a change in the wind at Moordale Secondary School.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Netflix released the first trailer for season three of Sex Education, which returns Friday, Sept. 17. And, as the just-released footage teases, season three promises to be an eventful one.

For starters, the new year introduces a new, stricter head teacher Hope (Jemima Kirke), who vows to "get Moordale back on track." That means uniforms, shame signs and more for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and company. It likely doesn't help that the school has since been branded the "Sex School" by the press.

"It seems there are some students here who get a kick out of giving us a bad name," Hope says in a school assembly. "It changes today."

Although Hope seems ready to transform Moordale and its students, the teens aren't ready to give up their sexual freedom just yet. Maeve (Emma Mackey) even relays to Otis, "She can't be teaching this stuff. It's backwards."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Unfortunately for Maeve, Otis seems unresponsive to her plan, as he responds, "I'm not getting involved anymore. Things are easier when you don't care."

Yet, as best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) put it best, it's not that Otis doesn't care, he just had his heart broken. Before long, Otis finds himself drawn back to Maeve, with a potential kiss even on the horizon.

"You shouldn't ever give someone the power to humiliate you," an empowered Otis notes in a voiceover. "You're great just the way you are."

Trending Stories

1

Watch Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

2

Tiger King's Erik Cowie Found Dead in NYC

3
Exclusive

Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards’ Family

Sex Education also stars Gillian Anderson, Kedar Williams-StirlingConnor SwindellsAimee Lou WoodMimi KeeneAlistair PetrieTanya Reynolds and others.

For a peek at what's to come, watch the first trailer above and look at the first look images below!

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs and Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv and Jemima Kirke as Hope

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Dua Saleh as Cal and Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv

Tanya Reynolds
Sex Education Season 3

Tanya Reynolds shared this BTS pic while filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanya Reynolds
Sex Education Season 3

More behind-the-scenes moments thanks to Tanya.

Tanya Reynolds
Sex Education Season 3

Chinenye is working on set. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

2

Tiger King's Erik Cowie Found Dead in NYC

3
Exclusive

Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards’ Family

4

Jessica Chastain Reacts to Internet Frenzy Over Oscar Isaac Photos

5

Find Out Which Departed Doc Is Returning to Grey's Anatomy