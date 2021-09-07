The Students Are Ready to Revolt in Sex Education's Wild Season 3 Trailer

Watch : Teen Shows Made for Adults: "Sex Education," "The Wilds" & More

There is a change in the wind at Moordale Secondary School.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Netflix released the first trailer for season three of Sex Education, which returns Friday, Sept. 17. And, as the just-released footage teases, season three promises to be an eventful one.

For starters, the new year introduces a new, stricter head teacher Hope (Jemima Kirke), who vows to "get Moordale back on track." That means uniforms, shame signs and more for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and company. It likely doesn't help that the school has since been branded the "Sex School" by the press.

"It seems there are some students here who get a kick out of giving us a bad name," Hope says in a school assembly. "It changes today."

Although Hope seems ready to transform Moordale and its students, the teens aren't ready to give up their sexual freedom just yet. Maeve (Emma Mackey) even relays to Otis, "She can't be teaching this stuff. It's backwards."