Why Kourtney Kardashian "Never Expected" Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Relationship to Last

Watch : Is Amelia Hamlin's "Girlfriend" T-Shirt a Message for Scott Disick?

If there's one thing Kourtney Kardashian isn't doing, it's keeping up with Scott Disick's love life.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, E! News exclusively reported that the reality TV star and model Amelia Hamlin decided to go their separate ways after dating for nearly a year.

Although the duo recently appeared stronger than ever, they hit a rough patch a week ago when Scott allegedly DM'd Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima about her steamy romance with Travis Barker.

But while Scott seems to be invested in the Poosh founder's whirlwind relationship, a source close to Kourtney exclusively tells E! News she's taking the opposite approach.

"Kourtney didn't mind Amelia, but she never expected it to last," the insider puts it bluntly. "Kourtney is focused on her own life and her kids. Who Scott dates is not her problem. Her only concern is that Scott is an active and focused dad. She wants him to be the best dad he can be."