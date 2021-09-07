Grey's Anatomy Reveals Another Alum Is Returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

Watch : Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?"

Just when we thought Grey's Anatomy couldn't top last season's list of cameos, the medical drama went and surprised us.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, ABC confirmed that Grey's alum Abigail Spencer will be reprising her role of Dr. Megan Hunt for season 18. According to Deadline, Dr. Hunt will make an appearance in the first episode of the new season, which premieres Sept. 30.

For those who need a refresher, Dr. Megan Hunt is the little sister of Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). Like Owen, Megan is a trauma surgeon, who dramatically went missing for 10 years while serving overseas. In season 14, she was rescued and eventually reunited with her brother and fiancé Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson), who briefly had a relationship with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Megan, Nathan and her adopted child Farouk later relocated to California for a fresh start. Yet, that wasn't the last we saw of Dr. Hunt, as she went on to appear in season 15 too.