Did RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Have Anything to Do With Jen Shah's Arrest? She Says...

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks addressed claims she had something to do with co-star Jen Shah's legal troubles, plus more juicy scoop on the drama-filled new season.

Watch: Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Clearing the (salty) air.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is spilling all the tea on filming season two during co-star Jen Shah's arrest for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme (Jen pleaded not guilty). The Bravolebrity is even addressing claims she had something to do with Jen's arrest, which Whitney Rose suggests in the dramatic RHOSLC season two trailer.

So where did that rumor come from exactly?

"I'm not a practicing lawyer, I never have been a practicing lawyer but I am a licensed lawyer and I do have the background and the education. So I think in some ways my knowledge of the law might have lead people to believe that I knew more about this situation than they did or than the general public did I guess," Meredith told E! News exclusively ahead of this Sunday's premiere. "I don't really know. But these things happen over time and this was a federal investigation. It's not something that happens over night, everything takes a long time with this. I guess you'll have to see how it all unfolds."

Meredith added, "For the record I can say that I did not have anything to do with Jen's arrest."

Despite not being on the best terms, Meredith admits she was still surprised by Jen's arrest (well, sorta).

"Look, that's shocking to hear about anyone," she dished. "First of all even if you think someone might be doing something that's not legal or whatever else, you just don't imagine them getting arrested that day, you know what I'm saying? So of course it's shocking. You're just like, 'Oh my gosh, what just happened?!'"

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

In addition to Jen's arrest and ongoing legal trouble, Meredith promised "season two will bring a lot of ups and downs, highs and lows." "Everybody has their limits tested and pushed this season in some capacity," she said.

As for where her friendship with Lisa Barlow stands now that Lisa and Jen are BFFs this season, she teased, "Any real friendship is going to have ups and downs. If it's a true friendship and it's real you're going to address problems, you're going to address issues as they come up."

She added, "We're all human and we don't always agree. Good friends are able to navigate through those ups and downs and figure out how to resolve them."

New Housewife Jennie Nguyen also joins the cast this season.

"Jennie, she got herself right in there right away. There was no holding back so she definitely found her space," Meredith laughed. "It will be interesting to see how everything unfolds with Jennie because it's a new dynamic, there were a lot of new relationships for her and of course the dynamics of the whole group seemed to have shifted quite a bit. They seem to be in a continual flux to be honest. So we'll see where she finds her space and where she wants to sit and where she's comfortable sitting."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns this Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes on Peacock any time.

Scroll down to see all the RHOSLC season two taglines.

