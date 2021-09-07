Lisa Rinna Just Weighed in On Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Breakup With Scott Disick

Now, it seems like that question won't be asked again anytime soon since a source close to Amelia previously told E! News that the model decided to break things off following his alleged Instagram DM drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker.



"Amelia's done with Scott for now," the insider shared. "She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."