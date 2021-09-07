Relive Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Bumpy Relationship Before Their Breakup

Watch : Is Amelia Hamlin's "Girlfriend" T-Shirt a Message for Scott Disick?

Lord Disick isn't the king of summer relationships after all.

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, have broken up after nearly 11 months together.

"Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend," an insider shared on Sept. 7. "They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott's alleged DMs to Younes [Bendjima] really set Amelia over the edge. She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful."

While both parties have yet to publicly comment on the split, Amelia showed signs of moving on when she posted a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories that read, "Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends and especially not with your heart."

Scott and Amelia's romance quickly made headlines thanks to their lavish gifts, fabulous vacations and PDA photos. And although Amelia once described the Talentless founder as her "dream man," her mom Lisa Rinna voiced her concern over the relationship.