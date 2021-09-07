Meghan Trainor Shares Update on Plans for Baby No. 2 (and 3!)

Watch : Meghan Trainor Hopes for a Baby Girl & Launches New Podcast

All about those kids!

Meghan Trainor gave birth to son Riley in Feb. 2021 with husband Daryl Sabara, and already the Top Chef Family Style host hopes to add to her growing family.

"I hope I have a baby girl next," the Grammy winner exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 7. "I'm working on my health and my fitness. I just want to focus on my body again and then get super pregnant. I'm hoping for twins next time. I just want to get like two in one done. I want a baby girl. I'd love a baby boy but I want Riley to have a sister."

Meghan has a great relationship with her own brother, Ryan Trainor, and the duo are launching podcast Workin' On It to discuss everything from Ryan's journey to sobriety to Meghan's postpartum body image issues.

"We're pretty open," Meghan continued. "I think one of the first episodes I talk about not feeling so sexy anymore, which is not something you usually talk to your bro about, but we're closer than most."