Meghan Trainor Shares Update on Plans for Baby No. 2 (and 3!)

All about those kids!
Meghan Trainor gave birth to son Riley in Feb. 2021 with husband Daryl Sabara, and already the Top Chef Family Style host hopes to add to her growing family.
"I hope I have a baby girl next," the Grammy winner exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 7. "I'm working on my health and my fitness. I just want to focus on my body again and then get super pregnant. I'm hoping for twins next time. I just want to get like two in one done. I want a baby girl. I'd love a baby boy but I want Riley to have a sister."
Meghan has a great relationship with her own brother, Ryan Trainor, and the duo are launching podcast Workin' On It to discuss everything from Ryan's journey to sobriety to Meghan's postpartum body image issues.
"We're pretty open," Meghan continued. "I think one of the first episodes I talk about not feeling so sexy anymore, which is not something you usually talk to your bro about, but we're closer than most."
The E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands judge even asked Paris Hilton for advice on home decorating tips to make son Riley's first Christmas extra special.
"My decorating has already begun," Meghan teased. "I have this fall theme on my decorating table. I asked Paris Hilton, I was like, 'Who decorates your house at Christmas? Because I'm looking to hire!' I want Instagram-worthy stuff for him."
In the end, Meghan credits her family for keeping her grounded as a multitalented star. "Every day at Top Chef, I have my family there, my baby there, and every day at Clash of the Cover Bands, my whole gang is with me," the "All About That Bass" singer explained.
Meghan concluded, "They literally get me through every day and they help me realize how fun and awesome my jobs are at time when I feel stressed out or overwhelmed. I love being a working mom and just being a boss queen. This podcast that we're doing doesn't feel like work, it feels like therapy."
Watch the full interview above, and check out the trailer for Workin' On It! before it premieres Sept. 15 on the iHeartPodcast Network. Top Chef Family Style premieres Thursday, Sept. 9 on Peacock. Clash of the Cover Bands premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 on E!.
