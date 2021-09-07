Eric Stonestreet's Celebrates Fiancée's Birthday With a Message You Have to See to Believe

Watch : "Modern Family" Star Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged!

Eric Stonestreet is celebrating a little bit more than just his fiancée on her birthday.



The Modern Family alum—who recently announced he popped the question to nurse Lindsay Schweitzer—took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to wish his other half a happy birthday the only way the hilarious actor can, which included giving quite the unique shout-out.



"Happy birthday to my fiancé [sic]," he wrote alongside a series of photos of Lindsay, adding, "She has as beautiful innards as she does outards. And she's the perfect person to deal with me, so I'm thankful everyday, but especially on this day of her being birthed through her mom's birthing canal." And for emphasis, Eric also concluded his dedication with the carefully crafted hashtag, "#lindsaysmomsbirthingcanal."



But the caption itself wasn't the only hilarious moment, as the very last photo in his post included a stunning solo shot of the actor himself striking a pose within a tree.