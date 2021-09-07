Tiger King's Erik Cowie Found Dead in NYC

Watch : Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

Erik Cowie, a zookeeper who appeared in several episodes of Netflix's Tiger King docuseries, has died.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, Cowie was found dead inside a New York City residence on Friday, Sept. 3. While the NYPD did not confirm the man's identity, authorities did tell E! News, "Upon arrival, police discovered a 52-year-old male unconscious in the bedroom of the location. EMS was on scene and pronounced the male deceased."

His cause of death has not been confirmed and will later be determined by a medical examiner. The NYPD also notes, "The identification of the deceased is pending family notification."

Cowie, who previously worked as the head zookeeper for Tiger King's Joe Exotic, made headlines over the years for his comments about his former boss. The reality star even testified against Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, after he was accused by prosecutors of shooting tigers.