Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Officially Break Up After 11 Months Together

The Lord is without a Lady once again.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick and model Amelia Hamlin have called it quits, multiple sources confirmed to E! News. "Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend," a source exclusively revealed on Sept. 7. "Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."
Another source added, "Amelia's done with Scott for now. She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."
The couple have broken up after 11 months together following Scott's drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new flame Travis Barker. Things took a turn on Aug. 31 after Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, leaked alleged Instagram DMs he received from Scott that shaded Kourtney's PDA with the Blink-182 drummer. Amelia seemed to weigh in on the conversation by wearing a top that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"
"They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott's DMs to Younes really set Amelia over the edge," the insider continued. "She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney. It's always a point of contention in every single one of his relationships. The split was a long time coming and many of their friends agree it's for the best."
Another source previously told E! News that a "very disappointed" Amelia and Scott were cooling off.
"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," the source explained on Sept. 6. "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done." Amelia then went on to remind her Instagram followers to "never settle" in relationships. Meanwhile, Scott apparently was "mortified" over the text message leak.
Amelia, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, began dating the Talentless founder in Oct. 2020. While mom Lisa has been vocal about her thoughts on Amelia and Scott's relationship—especially their 18-year age difference—the mother of Scott's three children, Kourtney, gave her blessing to their union.
From lavish gifts to house-hunting and even moving to the Hamptons together, Scott and Amelia seemed end game to some fans. Amelia even became close with Scott's kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.
"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them," a source told E! News in early July. "Despite the age gap, they truly have a lot in common. No one thought it would last this long, but it just works."
Relive Amelia and Scott's relationship below.