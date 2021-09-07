Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Officially Break Up After 11 Months Together

Watch : Is Amelia Hamlin's "Girlfriend" T-Shirt a Message for Scott Disick?

The Lord is without a Lady once again.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick and model Amelia Hamlin have called it quits, multiple sources confirmed to E! News. "Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend," a source exclusively revealed on Sept. 7. "Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."

Another source added, "Amelia's done with Scott for now. She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

The couple have broken up after 11 months together following Scott's drama involving ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new flame Travis Barker. Things took a turn on Aug. 31 after Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, leaked alleged Instagram DMs he received from Scott that shaded Kourtney's PDA with the Blink-182 drummer. Amelia seemed to weigh in on the conversation by wearing a top that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"