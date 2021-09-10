From Bennifer to Kravis, These Are the Celeb Couples We Hope Have RSVP'd to the Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala Celebrity Couples That Are Total Glam Goals

The Met Gala is back and we're ready for some high fashion PDA, baby.

After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fashion spectacular is returning on Monday, Sept. 13 with a "more intimate" gathering, according to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. And what's more intimate than a celebrity couple deciding to take their love to the most iconic steps in the world?

From Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, we're hoping to see several a number of pairs make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala, while we're crossing our fingers (and toes) that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker decided to make a stop in NYC on their global love tour. And can you believe Bennifer have never attended the ultra-glam affair together?! A crime against celebrity culture, for sure.