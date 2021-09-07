Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle Details Recovery After Double Jaw Surgery

Prince Williams/Wireimage

The Bravolebrity noted she'd been eating through a syringe and is now able to consume soups and smoothies with cups and baby spoons. Although, she said "it's still difficult" and asked her followers for "any recipes for food that tastes good blended."

"I keep telling [chef] Tracey [Bloom] please don't let me get hungry enough to where you blend a burger.." she concluded. "That sounds so gross lol but I did blend Mac n cheese and ravioli already and let me tell you.. deeeeeliciousssss. But never again. I think it was all the pain meds lol. Anyways, that's what's been happening in my life the past 2 weeks. 4 more til i can eat pasta and soft foods and 3 months til pizza!!! Counting down the days literally."

After Brielle shared her post, her mom left some words of support in the comments section.

"You are the toughest cookie I know!" The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote. "So proud of you!!! It's only up from here!!!!"

