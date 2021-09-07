KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet Italy Photo

It's an international romance! Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Kendall Jenner enjoyed the ultimate Italian amore alongside boyfriend Devin Booker on Sept. 7. See their luxe getaway.

All about amore!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker kept it cozy, casual and oh so very chic during their Italian vacay. In new pics shared on Sept. 7, the couple of one year are seen strolling down cobblestone streets along the Amalfi Coast and even nuzzling against each other as Kendall leans into Devin's arms. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Olympic athlete have traveled across the U.S. this summer as part of Kendall's 818 Tequila tour, and now have taken their relationship international. The supermodel and NBA player were joined by bestie Fai Khadra as they took a yacht throughout the Amalfi Coast, with stops in Capri and other luxe destinations along the Mediterranean.

Kendall's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker also jetted through Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Like Devin and Kendall, Kourtney and Travis couldn't keep their hands off each other on vacay. 

photos
See Devin and Kendall's adorable snapshots from their trip below. 

Instagram
Picture Perfect Couple

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner took their relationship to the next level with a sultry vacay snapshot. 

Instagram
Romantic Embrace

Kendall leaned back against Devin while overlooking the picturesque dock. 

Instagram
Evening Stroll

Devin accompanied girlfriend Kendall on an evening walk down the cobblestone streets.

Instagram
Dock Shot

Kendall posed along the dock for a casual evening pic. 

Instagram
Coastal Sunset

Kendall snapped a pic of the start of the sunset overlooking an Italian costal town. 

Instagram
Movie Star Glam

Kendall gave a shoutout to the signature cocktail of the Amalfi Coast with her lemon and lime green outfit. "Limoncello," she captioned a series of pics on Sept. 5. 

Instagram
Beach Bestie

Kendall and her BFF Fai Khadra went for a dip. 

Instagram
Queen of the World

Kendall Jenner stunned in a lime green textured gown while sailing the Mediterranean seas during her Aug. 2021 vacation to Italy.

Instagram
Yacht Party

Talk about luxurious loungewear! Kendall posed on the deck of her deck on Aug. 25. Sister Kylie Jenner commented, "beautiful," with a neon green heart emoji.

Instagram
Itty Bitty Italian Bikini

Kendall snapped a mirror selfie showing off her tiny bikini on Aug. 25 while onboard a yacht. 

Instagram
Sunset Stunner

The 818 Tequila founder posed during sunset in Aug. 25. 

Instagram
Bellisima!

We're immediately added a knockoff of this (no doubt couture) floral sheath dress that Kendall rocked on Aug. 25. 

Instagram
Daydreamer

Kendall reminded us all why she's a supermodel in this gorgeous vacay snapshot.

Instagram
Comfy Casual

Kendall laid across branded yacht pillows during her Italian getaway. 

