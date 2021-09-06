Watch Dwayne Johnson Leave Fans "Speechless" With Surprise Tour Bus Encounter

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reacts to His Look-Alike and It's Perfect!

It's not every day you run into Dwayne Johnson.

So imagine fans' surprise when the actor pulled up alongside a celebrity tour bus and said a quick hello. Luckily, Johnson documented the whole thing so you can the reactions for yourself.

"'Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?'" he asked with a laugh in a video shared to Instagram on Sept. 6. "How you guys doing? Everybody good? You guys having a good trip?"

While many of the riders were left speechless with their jaws dropped, the bus driver thanked Johnson for the quick cameo. "I got you, man!" the A-lister replied before heading on his way.

It looks like the Jumanji star got a kick out of the whole thing, too. "Sometimes they go bat s--t crazy with screams so loud they wake the dead," he captioned the clip. "And sometimes they—literally—become paralyzed and speechless. Either way, this is some of the best parts of fame—making a few folks happy. And speechless."