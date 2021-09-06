The Wire's Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Hollywood is mourning the unexpected loss of Michael K. Williams.
The actor—who had starring roles on HBO's The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country—died on Monday, Sept. 6 at the age of 54.
A representative for Williams told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."
A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that Williams was found deceased inside his home at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time.
In just a few weeks, Williams was due to attend the 2021 Emmys on Sept. 19, where his performance as Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country earned him a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.
News of Williams' death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, as his peers and former colleagues remembered his contributions on and off the screen.
Pauley Perrette, who worked alongside Williams on When We Rise, remembered the actor as her "beloved brother," writing on Twitter, "I am… I love you. We were like kids when we met. In our 20's, Dancing around NYC. And then our talks as 'grown ups'. Forever and forever in my heart. I love you."
"Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams," Isiah Whitlock Jr. tweeted. "One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."
Across his decades-long career, Williams was recognized with three additional acting Emmy nominations for his roles in Bessie, The Night Of and When They See Us. His film credits included notable projects such as 12 Years a Slave, Gone Baby Gone and Inherent Vice.
He also co-hosted the docuseries Black Market With Michael K. Williams, which aired on VICELAND and followed the actor as he explored the global illicit trade.
Just prior to his death, multiple outlets reported Williams had been cast to play boxing legend George Foreman's trainer, Doc Broadus, in an upcoming biopic.