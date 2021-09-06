Want to Date Zendaya? Here's Who She Says You'll Need to Impress

If you want to date Zendaya, you'll have to get both her and her family's stamp of approval.
"My dad, my brothers, it's a whole thing," the actress said in a cover story interview for British Vogue's October issue. "Good luck to whoever wants to take that on."
Tom Holland may be just the guy to win them over. The Spider-Man co-stars have sparked dating rumors for years. And while they've insisted they're just friends in the past, the two seemingly confirmed their romance after they were spotted kissing in his car in July. Tom and Zendaya then attended a wedding together in August, and the Peter Parker celeb sent "my MJ" a birthday message on Instagram when she turned 25 later that month.
While Zendaya and Tom have yet to publicly comment on the speculation, this shouldn't come as a surprise to their fans. After all, Zendaya tends to keep details of her personal life private.
During her chat with British Vogue, she recalled how she refused to have her first kiss take place on screen.
"I remember being on Shake It Up," the Disney Channel alum remembered, "and being like, ‘I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera.'"
Still, Zendaya is used to the attention surrounding her love life. Last year, reports spread she was seeing her Euphoria castmate Jacob Elordi, despite her calling him her "best friend."
She's also starred in movies with Timothée Chalamet, Zac Efron and John David Washington, and sometimes fans couldn't help but ship her and her co-star together. As she put it with a laugh, "Yeah, I've seen those tweets."
But Zendaya is too busy to spend time thinking about the Internet's thoughts on any rumored relationships. In addition to acting in her new movies Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home, she's set to reprise her Emmy-winning role as Rue in the second season of Euphoria. And one day, she hopes to work behind the camera. As she told British Vogue, art is "a huge catalyst for change. If I ever do become a film-maker, I know that the leads of my films will always be Black women."
"I gotta hurry up and figure out how to f--king become a director, man," she continued. "I'm trying, I'm learning every day, I really am. There's so much I want to do."