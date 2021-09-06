Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bond With Nicki Minaj's Baby Boy in Sweet Photos

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares Priceless Reaction to Her Baby Speaking

Nicki Minaj and her adorable little boy can stand under Rihanna's umbrella any day.

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Barbz and Rihanna Navy were taken aback by an unexpected reunion between the music superstars. In photos and videos shared by Nicki to social media, Rihanna and her rapper beau, A$AP Rocky, joined Nicki, husband Kenneth Petty and their son for a playdate.

The result? Some pretty fab snapshots that quickly began trending across Twitter.

"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn," Nicki captioned her post, which you can check out below.

As one Twitter user earnestly speculated, "Rihanna and Nicki Minaj really was in the same room together chillen with the kids, NEW MUSIC IS F--KING COMING." Another fan said their hangout "just made my entire year," while others wondered how Drake (who shares a well-documented history with both women) was coping with the news.

Rihanna's 7-year-old niece, Majesty, also spent time with Nicki.