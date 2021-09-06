Elle King Shares Photo of Her "Angel" Mother Cooking Her Placenta After Baby Boy's Birth

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrating Celeb Moms on Mother's Day

Elle King is feeling extra lucky to have a mom and doula all wrapped in one.

One day after announcing the birth of her son Lucky Levi Tucker, the singer-songwriter returned to Instagram with a heartfelt shout out to London King. The accompanying photo depicted London preparing Elle's placenta for consumption, which some claim carries health benefits for new moms.

"Appreciation post! My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever!" Elle gushed. "I will get into my birth story when I'm ready...but this person is my best friend. She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for."

The "Ex's & Oh's" performer continued, "She is seen here cooking my placenta to encapsulate it for all the amazing benefits! I love you @pushlovedoula! We couldn't have done this without you!"